Cam Newton: No need for panic heading into 'TNF'

Published: Nov 15, 2016 at 09:14 AM
Chris Wesseling

Carolina's Week 10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefscouldn't have been more painful.

The Panthers dominated total yardage, Cam Newton converted a string of third downs and the defensive line shut down Alex Smith's aerial attack. Before All-Pro safety Eric Berry returned a fourth-quarter interception for a touchdown, ProFootballReference.com gave Carolina a 99.2 percent chance to win.

"That's as bad a loss as I've ever had in 10 years," Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen said, via The Charlotte Observer. "To be in complete control of the game in the fourth-quarter and just self-destruct, it's tough."

If the Panthers had managed to hang on for the win, we would be hailing them as a dangerous wild-card contender with a chance to claw their way back to .500 against the Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Although the margin for error means Carolina might have to win out to secure a postseason berth, Newton insists there's "no need to panic."

"Whatever our record is, it's not good," Newton added. "But yet we have a locker room full of winners and a locker room full of fight still, and I know I'm willing to go to battle with those guys. I can't wait until Thursday."

Thursday's night's NFC South grudge match is shaping up as a "win or go home" game for the 3-6 defending conference champions as well as the 4-5 Saints.

