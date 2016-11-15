Cam Newton: No need for panic heading into 'TNF'

The Panthers dominated total yardage, Cam Newton converted a string of third downs and the defensive line shut down Alex Smith's aerial attack. Before All-Pro safety Eric Berry returned a fourth-quarter interception for a touchdown, ProFootballReference.com gave Carolina a 99.2 percent chance to win.
"That's as bad a loss as I've ever had in 10 years," Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen said, via The Charlotte Observer. "To be in complete control of the game in the fourth-quarter and just self-destruct, it's tough."
Although the margin for error means Carolina might have to win out to secure a postseason berth, Newton insists there's "no need to panic."
"Whatever our record is, it's not good," Newton added. "But yet we have a locker room full of winners and a locker room full of fight still, and I know I'm willing to go to battle with those guys. I can't wait until Thursday."
Thursday's night's NFC South grudge match is shaping up as a "win or go home" game for the 3-6 defending conference champions as well as the 4-5 Saints.