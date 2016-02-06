Around the NFL

Cam Newton named NFL's Most Valuable Player

Published: Feb 06, 2016 at 01:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

SAN FRANCISCO -- This has been the season of Cam Newton. The only question is whether the new league MVP will finish it all off on Sunday with a Super Bowl title.

Newton was named the league's Most Valuable Player at NFL Honors on Saturday night, winning 48 of the 50 possible votes from The Associated Press. Tom Brady and Carson Palmer each earned one vote, but their closing arguments in Week 17 of the regular season diminished any chance to steal votes. Newton didn't leave much room for debate, closing out his season with 26 total touchdowns and one interception in his last eight regular season games.

The votes were taken before the wild-card round of the playoffs, but Newton's performance in the postseason only confirmed his spot at the pinnacle of NFL quarterbacks. He is one of the best short-yardage and red-zone runners in the league. The threat of his running helps make Carolina the most diverse running game in the NFL. Newton's rushing ability (636 yards and 10 scores on the ground) puts him over the top, but that's not why he was the game's best player this season. Newton's development as a passer is what made him nearly impossible to stop.

"I would also like to thank (Panthers owner Jerry Richardson) for the opportunity to be the face of an organization when a lot of people didn't approve of his decision," Newton said in video message recorded before the show. "I would also like to thank every person that has doubted me because you made me better. Dab."

We have often heard over the last few months that there's never been a player quite like Newton. His ability to become more like many other great quarterbacks, however, lifted his game to another level. He improved his decision making. He looked off safeties more than ever and became more decisive by reading defenses before the snap. His accuracy, always streaky, rarely wavered for long. And he threw the ball with great anticipation, in sync with a group of unheralded receivers.

The surrounding talent in Carolina has often been an issue for Newton -- who also won Offensive Player of the Year honors -- but this season he became the type of player who lifted teammates to another level. Suddenly Ted Ginn is the closest thing to a No. 1 wideout on a team favored in the Super Bowl. Jerricho Cotchery's career has enjoyed new life, and Devin Funchess has adapted to the pro game well. Carolina's excellent pass protection, offensive coordinator Mike Shula and running back Jonathan Stewart deserve assists in this award, but let's be clear: This is the Cam Newton offense. They are just along for the ride.

It feels like Cam owned the entire 2015 season, and we were just along for the ride. He just needs one more big game and he will reach a status few football players ever achieve.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saquon Barkley: Giants have been 'very unfortunate,' but 'it's going to change at some point'

Giants RB Saquon Barkley wants to remain in New York and also backs head coach Joe Judge doing the same.
news

NFL informs clubs 2022 salary cap projected to be $208.2 million

The salary cap will rise next year. The NFL informed clubs Tuesday that the 2022 salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million, Tom Pelissero reports. That is the maximum amount agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association in May, and it's a $25.7 million increase from the previous year.
news

Odell Beckham tests positive for COVID-19; Rams entering enhanced protocols

Another star player for the Rams is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wideout ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ tested positive for COVID, Ian Rapoport reports. Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that L.A. was entering enhanced protocols.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Chase Claypool's growth 'can't happen fast enough'

Chase Claypool had a costly mistake late in the Steelers' loss to the Vikings in Week 14. Mike Tomlin addressed the need for Claypool to address his missteps on Tuesday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 14

The Indianapolis Colts are welcoming a key member of their offensive line back into the fold ahead of a pivotal clash with the Patriots. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Browns place eight players on reserve/COVID-19 list, enter league's enhanced protocols

The Browns are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of Saturday's game against the Raiders. The team announced Tuesday it entered the NFL's enhanced COVID-19 protocols as it placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Raiders' Allegiant Stadium expected host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas is set to be named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Jerry Jones: 'Fair' to say Dak Prescott is in a slump but Cowboys QB will 'figure it out'

The Cowboys offense has struggled in recent weeks, with Dak Prescott's woes taking center stage. On Tuesday, team owner Jerry Jones addressed the situation at-hand.
news

Bill Belichick scouting 'Hard Knocks In Season' in preparation for matchup against Colts

The first in-season edition of HBO's Hard Knocks has brought plenty of intrigue and previously unseen insight. For Bill Belichick and the Patriots, the show could provide some noteworthy info about the Colts, their Week 15 opponent.
news

Colts LB Bobby Okereke says Indy wants to 'attack the run,' make Patriots 'one-dimensional'

In a battle of two run-heavy teams, Colts LB Bobby Okereke says the club wants to do all it can to prevent the Patriots from exploiting them in the run game.
news

Jaguars owner Shad Khan won't be 'impulsive' or act 'helter-skelter' deciding Urban Meyer's future

Jaguars owner Shad Khan has no plans to make any hasty decisions about the future of coach Urban Meyer. Khan said he wouldn't act "helter-skelter on emotion" after the team's first shutout loss of his ownership, citing his patience with previous coaches Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone.
news

Rams CB David Long Jr., secondary step up in Jalen Ramsey's absence in win over Cardinals

Hours before taking on the Cardinals, the Rams sent another rash of players to the COVID list, including star corner ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿. Amid panic bloomed opportunity, and L.A.'s secondary capitalized in a surprising win.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW