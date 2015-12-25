Cam Newton: MVP race is 'irrelevant to me right now'

Some fans have even gone so far as to refer to it as the CaMVP. The Carolina Panthers' quarterback, however, isn't concerned with the awards race.
"It's irrelevant to me right now," Newton said this week of the MVP race, via the team's official website.
While many spew unnecessary hate towards Newton for his touchdown celebrations and bloviate over the perception that he comes across as selfish, the quarterback's message has always been the same whenever the MVP race is brought up: It's about the team.
"It's a culmination of guys making plays and (me) feeling comfortable in the pocket. Everybody is doing their job," Newton said. "Offensive football is the ultimate team sport. You need all 11 members to do their job."
Newton leads the NFL with 40 touchdowns (33 passing, seven rushing). Newton became the only player in NFL history to start his career with five straight seasons of 3,000 passing yards and 500-plus rushing yards.
Over the past six games, the Panthers quarterback has 19 touchdown passes to just one interception. In his last eight contests, he's averaging 265.9 pass yards per game with a 24-3 TD-INT ratio, a 113.3 passer rating and three rushing TDs. This week he won his fourth Player of the Week award of the season.
At 14-0 the Panthers are already in the record books and Newton has all but sewn up the MVP trophy. There is a bigger award both player and team want at the end of the road.
"We are living in the moment," Newton said, "and making the most of it."