Cam Newton: 'I haven't peaked' as a football player

Cam Newton won the NFL MVP award in 2015 on the back of a masterful season in which he seemed unstoppable at times, both with his arm and feet.
Despite the MVP season, Newton believes he still has a lot of room to grow.
"I haven't peaked," Newton said this week, via the Charlotte Observer. "I haven't climaxed as a player, and that's what I need to get better at.
"I always can find ways to take my game to the next level, and just getting everybody on the same page as one of the captains on this team, I take that very pridefully. And knowing there are a lot of people looking at me, as well as others, to lead the team."
There are several areas Newton can and should improve: accuracy, reading defenses, touch. All these Newton upgraded in 2015, but has room to grow. Newton also noted he has growth to gain in how he handles losing, after the drama that unfolded following the Super Bowl.
With Kelvin Benjamin returning and Devin Funchess improving in Year 2, the Panthers' passing game has the potential to grow by leaps and bounds in 2016.
Newton isn't the only one who believes he has room to grow. General manager Dave Gettleman also gushed this week about his quarterback's ability to develop.
"Cam's going to continue to get better," Gettleman said, via Black And Blue Review, "and he was the MVP of the league last year. It's exciting to think that like any quarterback who's been in the league five years, he's going to get better."
When asked how high Newton's ceiling is as a player, the GM replied:
"I'm kind of interested to find out. We'll see."
As will we, Dave. As will we.