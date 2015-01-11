Cam Newton: 'I did a bad job of protecting the football'

Cam Newton was the reason the Carolina Panthers hung with the Seattle Seahawks through three quarters Saturday. His turnovers were also the reason the game turned into a blowout in the end.
"I did a bad job of protecting the football," Newton said, per ESPN.com. "When you're playing a good defense, you've just got to take what they give you."
Instead, he forced a couple passes and paid the price.
"A lot of times I was overlooking the play that needed to be made, instead trying to make a bigger play," Newton said.
Two of Newton's three turnovers on the night led directly to Seahawks touchdowns. The first on an early miscommunication with running back Jonathan Stewart on a zone read that led to a fumble. The quarterback's final turnover was the backbreaker: a 90-yard pick six to Kam Chancellor.
Tight end Ed Dickson took some responsibility for the interception, which pushed the Seahawks' lead to 21 points at the time.
"I'm a big receiver, I could have worked back to the ball," Dickson said, per the Charlotte Observer. "I told Cam that, too. I said that's what we build off. We'll never be picked off on the backside of one of those again as long as I play with you."
The future looks bright in Carolina, but Saturday's turnovers were a reminder of the hurdles Newton and the Panthers still have to overcome on offense.