Cam Newton hampered by Carolina Panthers' offensive approach

1) The Panthers' offensive approach isn't working.

This season, the Panthers implemented a spread-based offensive package that is very similar to what Newton successfully ran at Auburn. The hope likely was that this would fit Newton's skill set even better than Carolina's offense did last season. Unfortunately, it hasn't worked out that way. NFL defenses are much faster than college defenses, and they've been able to handle the Panthers' college-style attack, hurting Newton as a runner. While it's true that the Washington Redskins have been able to run a similar offense with Robert Griffin III, they have a solid tight end in Fred Davis. Which leads me to my next point...