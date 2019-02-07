Cam Newton details shoulder injury: 'I felt so scared'

"So here I am, I'm in this position of a lot of people are saying, 'They've seen the best of Cam Newton,'" he said. "F--- every single thing that's been said that I don't like -- straight up. I'm not here to knock on doors, I'm here to kick the motherf-----s down. Seeing the doubt, hearing the whispers of he don't got it no more fuels me. That's what makes this comeback even more extraordinary for me. I feel this is going to make me even more dangerous. When it's all said and done I can look back in my life and I know that this particular time in my life propelled me to that next point. I'm excited for what the future holds."