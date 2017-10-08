Cam Newton caps controversial week with superb performance

Published: Oct 08, 2017 at 12:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Jeffri_Chadiha_1400x1000
Jeffri Chadiha

NFL.com Columnist

DETROIT -- Cam Newton definitely came prepared for the moment. The Carolina Panthers quarterback walked into Ford Field with a button of Rosie the Riveter, a World War II cultural icon, pinned to his black fedora. He displayed the most excitement in his post-game press conference when talking about what he'd learned this week and how ready he was to move forward. Newton also did something else memorable between his entrance and exit from the home of the Detroit Lions: He proved that he's once again becoming as dangerous as we all remember.

This past week was about Newton dealing with plenty of self-inflicted drama, all of which resulted from the sexist comments he uttered while answering a question from a local female reporter in Charlotte. Sunday was about how Newton would react after that distraction ended with him publicly apologizing on social media. It wasn't just that Newton produced his best game of the season in a 27-24 win over Detroit. It's that he did it on the road, against a difficult opponent and in the wake of so much overwhelming controversy.

The numbers -- 26-for-33 passing, 355 yards and three touchdowns -- will say Newton was in a zone like no other. The way he played -- masterfully orchestrating the offense, making gorgeous throws and ultimately delivering in the clutch -- should tell us that he's returning to the MVP form he enjoyed in 2015.

"You still have to be a professional about certain things," Newton said. "I couldn't feel sorry for myself knowing that certain things took place that were out of my control. At the end of the day, you live and you learn."

The lesson Newton provided on Sunday was all about redemption. One team source said the firestorm that erupted after Newton's statements -- he joked that it was "funny" that a female reporter would be asking him about pass routes -- didn't shake the quarterback's focus in his preparation as some might have suspected. Once Newton realized he was wrong to be so demeaning, he understood that he had to atone.

Along with that public pronouncement of his regret, Newton also wore that pin on his hat on Sunday to show that he had done his homework. He wanted to do something to symbolize his respect for "strong women" and decided the best way was to honor a figure who represented the females who helped build equipment for the war effort. It also was a quintessential move by a man who is noted for how much time he spends on his wardrobe. Newton knew the scrutiny was coming so he decided it was best to dress for the occasion.

What made Sunday's effort all the more memorable was that people may have spent last week talking about Newton's words, but this coming week the conversation will be all about his actions. This game was close for most of the first half -- it was 10-all until the final minute of the second quarter -- and it seemed as if it would be a back-and-forth affair all game. That was before Newton took his game to a different level. With two key plays, he led the Panthers on a run that made it impossible for Detroit to recover.

The first play came with 55 seconds left in the first half, when Newton scrambled out of the pocket, bought time and eventually hit wide receiver Devin Funchess in the back of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown. The other came at the 10:43 mark of the third quarter. This time Newton dropped back and a launched a perfectly thrown pass to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin for a 31-yard score. Just like that, the Panthers led 24-10 and were cruising toward victory.

Even when the Lions rallied with two late touchdowns to cut the margin to 27-24, Newton sealed the game by hitting Benjamin with a 17-yard pass on third-and-9, right before the two-minute warning.

"The big thing there was the trust factor in terms of Cam making decisions," said Panthers head coach Ron Rivera. "He had an option of where he could go with the ball and Kelvin was the target. Again, [Newton] is doing some really good things right now and he's really in sync with his receivers."

Newton also is healthier than he's been in a long time. He underwent surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder and didn't throw a football again until late June. Rivera said the recovery that Newton went through had an obvious impact on him during training camp and the start of the regular season. The numbers backed that up, as Newton only averaged 188.7 passing yards through Carolina's first three games (while throwing two touchdown passes and four interceptions).

Newton first began to improve his play last week, when he threw for 316 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 33-30 win over the Patriots in New England. This latest effort only proves what Rivera had long believed: The healthier his quarterback becomes, the more this offense is going to explode.

"To me it's obvious," Rivera said. "You see him getting stronger and stronger and that's really what it's about. You see a guy go through surgery and you hope he's ready for training camp. Unfortunately, he wasn't and we had a little setback. It cost him an opportunity to put up [some games] like he has the last couple weeks."

"That's the thing that I'm feeling -- like the strength in my arm is getting stronger and stronger with a lot of treatment," Newton said. "With the help of the training staff, I'm staying on top of it. Even on days when it feels stronger than ever, I have to find the discipline to keep doing the same things that got me to this point. It's been a hard road and stressful ... but I just have to stay strong."

Newton stressed that he's not about to become too excited about the Panthers' 4-1 start. This offense is starting to look like the one people envisioned -- along with Benjamin and Funchess making plays, tight end Ed Dickson had 175 receiving yards and rookie running back Christian McCaffery scored on a six-yard reception -- and Newton is becoming more comfortable with a system that is asking him to unload the ball more instead of running when pressured. This was a victory that said as much about Carolina as the team's win in New England. Now the Panthers have to reload to face a dangerous Philadelphia Eagles team on Thursday night.

One thing that Newton won't have to worry about is this controversy continuing to command headlines in the weeks ahead. He said what he had to say last week and did what he needed to do on Sunday. In that regard, Newton is right when he said that everything that has happened to him over the past few days is "irrelevant." Judging from his performance against the Lions, he's likely to give the Panthers plenty of more pleasure in the games still to play.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL free agency glossary: All the terms you need to know

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar that has a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno is here for you with a glossary explaining all the terms you need to know.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Analytics-based player-team fits

How much would Cam Newton lift Washington? Can any team make better use of Kenny Golladay than Philadelphia? Cynthia Frelund uses analytics to find ideal fits for key free agents.
news

2021 NFL free agency guide: Which teams will be spenders? Which players could be traded?

With the NFL's salary cap dropping due to the COVID-19 pandemic, free agency feels more unpredictable than ever before. Not to fret! Gregg Rosenthal provides a big-picture guide explaining which teams could be spenders, which players might be traded and much, much more.
news

Six teams showing interest in Baltimore Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Baltimore Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. says his desire to be traded where he can play on the left side is rooted in his relationship with his late father. Mike Garafolo provides more insight, along with an update on trade talks.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Biggest questions facing top QB prospects? League executives, scouts weigh in

What questions do NFL evaluators have about the top five quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft? Tom Pelissero has the inside scoop from executives and scouts across the league.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Key roster needs for every AFC team

Will the Chiefs find a way to give Patrick Mahomes even more help? Where do Brian Flores' Dolphins need to improve? Adam Maya digs into free agency needs for every AFC team.
news

Five things I want to happen in this NFL offseason: Russell Wilson to Chicago! Patriots draft stunner!

Russell Wilson to the Bears? A draft stunner from the Patriots? With free agency right around the corner and the 2021 NFL Draft coming down the pike in short order, Marc Sessler would like to see five things this offseason.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Key roster needs for every NFC team

Can the Packers boost Aaron Rodgers' supporting cast? Will the Seahawks make moves to pacify Russell Wilson? Michael Baca eyes free agency needs for every NFC team.
news

Five takeaways from Dak Prescott's huge deal with Cowboys

Dak Prescott can be happy for millions of obvious reasons, and the Cowboys can be happy for finally wrapping up a negotiation that should have been done two years ago. Those are the most important points. But there are other key takeaways from the latest quarterback blockbuster move of the offseason, Judy Battista writes.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Players who could get more money than you think

With free agency right around the corner, the marketplace is as unsettled as any in recent memory. Tom Pelissero spotlights a dozen players who could get more money than you think.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Eleven players who could be overpriced

How much is eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson worth? What about once-elite receiver Antonio Brown? Gregg Rosenthal lists 11 players who could be overpriced in free agency.
news

Ten wide receivers worth pursuing via free agency or 2021 NFL Draft

Who are the top wideouts set to hit free agency? Which WR draft prospects should teams have eyes on? James Jones identifies his top 10 wide receivers worth pursuing this offseason.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW