Cam Newton caps controversial week with superb performance

What made Sunday's effort all the more memorable was that people may have spent last week talking about Newton's words, but this coming week the conversation will be all about his actions. This game was close for most of the first half -- it was 10-all until the final minute of the second quarter -- and it seemed as if it would be a back-and-forth affair all game. That was before Newton took his game to a different level. With two key plays, he led the Panthers on a run that made it impossible for Detroit to recover.