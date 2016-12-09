Cam Newton calls 2016 season 'demoralizing'

The quarterback has gone three straight games with a completion percentage under 50, the longest streak of his career. His 54.7 completion percentage this season ranks 31st of 32 qualified QBs. Newton has earned a career-low passer rating of 80.6 this season, ranking 27th in the NFL among 32 qualifying QBs. He is on pace for the worst passer rating by a reigning MVP since Steve McNair in 2004 (73.1 passer rating). Newton has one game with a passer rating over 100.0 this season -- had eight games last season with a passer rating over 100.0.