Cam Newton 'absolutely' does not feel like he's won Pats' starting QB job yet

Based on reports out of New England coupled with Jarrett Stidham's hip issue, Cam Newton appears to be pulling away in the competition for starting quarterback duties.

The former NFL MVP, however, isn't worried about earning that label right now. Asked Wednesday if he felt like he'd won the starter gig, Newton didn't hesitate.

"Absolutely not," Newton replied, via Mass Live. "Every day is a workday for me, and that label is not important to me right now because I know I have so much that I need to get better at, so much that I need to learn, so much that I need to be comfortable with. And throughout this process, that's the last thing that I'm pretty much worried about. Knowing that there are certain things when I come to the line of scrimmage and it's just not as firing, mentally, as I would want it to be, rather than other plays that may be called.

"I see a person like (Brian Hoyer) go to the line, and he's just as sharp as it can be. From me asking him questions and he answered them and (Jarrett Stidham) and things like that, there's things that I know I need to become better at. And until I get those things done, everything else is irrelevant."