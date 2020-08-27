Around the NFL

Cam Newton 'absolutely' does not feel like he's won Pats' starting QB job yet

Published: Aug 27, 2020 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Based on reports out of New England coupled with Jarrett Stidham's hip issue, Cam Newton appears to be pulling away in the competition for starting quarterback duties.

The former NFL MVP, however, isn't worried about earning that label right now. Asked Wednesday if he felt like he'd won the starter gig, Newton didn't hesitate.

"Absolutely not," Newton replied, via Mass Live. "Every day is a workday for me, and that label is not important to me right now because I know I have so much that I need to get better at, so much that I need to learn, so much that I need to be comfortable with. And throughout this process, that's the last thing that I'm pretty much worried about. Knowing that there are certain things when I come to the line of scrimmage and it's just not as firing, mentally, as I would want it to be, rather than other plays that may be called.

"I see a person like (Brian Hoyer) go to the line, and he's just as sharp as it can be. From me asking him questions and he answered them and (Jarrett Stidham) and things like that, there's things that I know I need to become better at. And until I get those things done, everything else is irrelevant."

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported that while Stidham was healthy enough to participate in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s when they ran the ball but did not throw the pigskin. Newton, meanwhile, doubled up Brian Hoyer's reps. Newton hasn't been flawless though, struggling at times with accuracy -- something he dealt with while going through foot and shoulder injuries the past two years -- or efficient, per Giardi.

Before worrying about being named the starter, Newton is first focusing on getting the offense down. He called working with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and QB coach Jedd Fisch "therapeutic."

"Just knowing that these guys have been as patient throughout this process (as) I would have wanted them to be," he said. "Obviously, learning a 20-year installment of plays, all in a short time span, has been challenging.

"But yet, I think it would have been more challenging if you didn't have the tutelage of a Jedd, the tutelage of a coach Josh and Jedd, and even the other quarterbacks. (Brian) Lewerke's helped me. Stiddy has helped me. Hoyster has helped me. Receivers have helped me. It's just been going back and forth.

"And obviously, there's been some things that haven't been implemented before with me at the quarterback position. At times, there is a dissertation, so to speak, of, 'This is how we're expecting it to be.' OK, now Cam -- they flip it and say, 'Well, how are you expecting it to be?' And I'll say the same thing when we're in quarterback meetings."

Newton is the frontrunner for the QB job. He likely knows it, which is why he isn't worried about titles. Unless he collapses or something unforeseen happens, the starting job for Week 1, which kicks off in 17 days, should be Newton's. Don't expect the Pats to rush to declare Newton the winner, however. Bill Belichick will do that in his own time.

Related Content

Kliff Kingsbury's offense practicing 'crazy fast' at Cardinals camp
news

Kliff Kingsbury's offense practicing 'crazy fast' at Cardinals camp

To get in more reps during an offseason truncated by a global pandemic, Kliff Kingsbury told defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to prepare for fast-paced practices. 
Mackensie Alexander's father found alive after search
news

Mackensie Alexander's father found alive after search

Jean Odney Alexandre, Alexander's father, was found alive after he was missing for three days in Florida. Mackensie and other family members are on their way to see him now. 
Washington Football Team postpones scrimmage in response to Blake shooting
news

Washington Football Team postpones scrimmage in response to Blake shooting

Following the Detroit Lions canceling their practice on Tuesday and the NBA/WNBA postponing playoff games Wednesday, the Washington Football Team is postponing Thursday's scrimmage. 
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage prepares to warm up before the start of an NFL football preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
news

Dolphins releasing RB Kalen Ballage after two seasons 

RB Kalen Ballage has been informed by the Dolphins that they are releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday night. 
After two teams showed interest months ago, no action on Colin Kaepernick front
news

After two teams showed interest months ago, no action on Colin Kaepernick front

In June, a pair of AFC teams showed interest in potentially signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick, but there has been "no action the last two months," NFL Network's Mike Silver reported on Wednesday. 
A.J. Green back on practice field for Bengals
news

A.J. Green back on practice field for Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wideout A.J. Green is back on the practice field for the first time since injuring his hamstring early last week.
Chiefs hoping to make Arrowhead Stadium a polling location on Nov. 3
news

Chiefs hoping to make Arrowhead Stadium a polling location on Nov. 3

NFL Votes is a league initiative along with players to encourage voting and civic engagement. The Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to take that initiative to the next level. 
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during an NFL football training camp practice on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Jalen Ramsey pledges $1 million donation to Nashville school

Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is donating $1 million to a school in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee to help with resources.
Giants rookie safety Xavier McKinney to have surgery to repair broken foot
news

Giants rookie safety Xavier McKinney to have surgery to repair broken foot

Xavier McKinney will start his rookie season in street clothes. The Giants safety suffered a fracture to his left foot and will undergo surgery, the team announced Wednesday. The injury will likely sideline McKinney for 10 or so weeks, per Ian Rapoport.
Chicago Bears rookie running back David Montgomery (32) looks up from the field during a NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears won the game 20-13. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

David Montgomery suffers groin strain at Bears practice; severity unknown

A cornerstone of the Chicago Bears offense went down with an injury during Wednesday's practice. Running back David Montgomery was carted away from practice after suffering a groin strain. 
New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell watches from the sideline near the end of the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
news

Le'Veon Bell disputes Adam Gase's claim he was pulled from practice as precaution

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell disputed coach Adam Gase's claim that he pulled him from practice as a precaution due to a tight hamstring.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL