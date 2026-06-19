Cam Jordan is excited for 'all these dogs' in Saints WR room: 'Depth is there' that we didn't have in 2025

The Saints' all-time sack leader, Cam Jordan, is back with New Orleans for "one final season," but he's as excited for the team's evolving offense heading into 2026 as he is for his defensive unit.
Appearing on Good Morning Football on Friday, Jordan provided a long list of players primed to make their mark for the Saints, starting with second-year quarterback Tyler Shough and on through the signal-caller's supporting cast.
"I liked how we finished last year," Jordan said. "I like the way Tyler Shough progressed last year. And then you add in the draft class they just had with Jordyn Tyson there, you add in they picked up a guard (free-agent signee David Edwards). There's elements. You look at that wide receiver room, you've got Chris Olave, you've got Devaughn Vele, you've got Jordyn Tyson, you've got a myriad of guys like Ja'Lynn Polk and Trey Palmer and all these dogs. The depth is there that we may not have had last year. You look at the tight end spot with Juwan Johnson, you know, we go pick up a tight end (Oscar Delp) in the draft. I think the Saints' draft this year was excellent if they live up to what they should do."
Even after a 6-11 season, there's good reason for optimism in New Orleans.
Jordan and Co. rattled off four victories in their final five games, powered by the emergence of Shough and the offense.
After hitting the 20-point mark only twice through Week 13, the Saints scored 20 or more points four times between Weeks 14-18. A lot of the damage was done with an underpowered pass-catching group, allowing teams to home in on Olave. Tyson's arrival should provide the Saints with a second perimeter threat to open up Olave's game even more. Though Vele was there last year, he had to acclimate to the team after joining New Orleans in a mid-August trade, and then went down with an injury just as he started to pick up steam in the back half of the season.
The Saints also didn't stop at addressing the WR position after using the eighth-overall pick on Tyson. They brought in fourth-rounder Bryce Lance and sixth-rounder Barion Brown, supplying more names alongside aforementioned depth pieces such as Polk and Palmer. With Delp joining Johnson and free-agent addition Noah Fant, the tight end room is equally well stocked.
Plus, Jordan failed to mention perhaps the Saints' most impactful offensive signing, running back Travis Etienne.
If Shough can sustain and continue his development, there's no reason to believe the Saints offense can't make big strides in the upcoming season.
For it to matter and for the Saints to make a run, however, Jordan and the defense will have to do their part. The eight-time Pro Bowler has always held up his end of the bargain in that regard through 15 seasons. After being "reinvigorated" by his 10.5-sack 2025 campaign -- his first with double-digit sacks since 2021 -- Jordan is still eyeing more ahead of Year 16.
"Year 16 is going to be phenomenal for sure," Jordan said. "I'm going to try to get me a good Myles Garrett 22.5, 23 (sacks), but even if all I do is be a coach, a mentor to my guys, there is nothing that is going to take away from my will and want for the black and gold to win a Super Bowl. That's in whatever capacity, but I'm giving it all. I'm squeezing every game like it's my last play I'm ever going to take. Just like I did the first snap, just like I'll do the last snap. The passion I have for this game never stops."