Cam Jordan is excited for 'all these dogs' in Saints WR room: 'Depth is there' that we didn't have in 2025

Even after a 6-11 season, there's good reason for optimism in New Orleans.

Jordan and Co. rattled off four victories in their final five games, powered by the emergence of Shough and the offense.

After hitting the 20-point mark only twice through Week 13, the Saints scored 20 or more points four times between Weeks 14-18. A lot of the damage was done with an underpowered pass-catching group, allowing teams to home in on Olave. Tyson's arrival should provide the Saints with a second perimeter threat to open up Olave's game even more. Though Vele was there last year, he had to acclimate to the team after joining New Orleans in a mid-August trade, and then went down with an injury just as he started to pick up steam in the back half of the season.

The Saints also didn't stop at addressing the WR position after using the eighth-overall pick on Tyson. They brought in fourth-rounder Bryce Lance and sixth-rounder Barion Brown, supplying more names alongside aforementioned depth pieces such as Polk and Palmer. With Delp joining Johnson and free-agent addition Noah Fant, the tight end room is equally well stocked.

Plus, Jordan failed to mention perhaps the Saints' most impactful offensive signing, running back Travis Etienne.

If Shough can sustain and continue his development, there's no reason to believe the Saints offense can't make big strides in the upcoming season.

For it to matter and for the Saints to make a run, however, Jordan and the defense will have to do their part. The eight-time Pro Bowler has always held up his end of the bargain in that regard through 15 seasons. After being "reinvigorated" by his 10.5-sack 2025 campaign -- his first with double-digit sacks since 2021 -- Jordan is still eyeing more ahead of Year 16.