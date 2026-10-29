Cam Heyward chirps back at Jared Verse ahead of Browns-Steelers rematch: 'Bring it on'

For those who are unaware, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers aren't very fond of each other.

Both are 5-2, tied atop the AFC North (Cleveland owns the tiebreaker from its Week 4 win over Pittsburgh) and sense the importance of Sunday's contest in Pittsburgh. They're not interested in dialing down the intensity in the lead-up to the game, either.

Browns edge rusher Jared Verse reveled in his team's September triumph and took a parting shot at the Steelers on the way out, telling reporters at the time, “I don’t got no respect for anybody that plays too dirty, and that does too much extra s--- after the game.”

A known trash-talker, Verse didn't stop there, promising he'd bring the same intensity to their Week 8 rematch.

“I can’t wait until we see them again,” Verse said. “I’m going to put that one on the calendar. I can’t wait to get my hands on them again.”

Veteran defensive leader and longtime Steelers star Cam Heyward took issue with Verse's comments, discounting the younger edge rusher's claims that what Pittsburgh did strategically was "dirty."

“Double teaming, sliding, chipping, are those not allowed in our game?” Heyward said Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show, via Cleveland.com. “Yeah, I got the bruises to prove it. But we don’t whine about it, baby. It’s part of the game. And so, I’m looking forward to this game. It’s gonna be a fun game. Both teams are in position to do a lot of work in this division, as they say.

“The AFC North is on fire and I’m glad I’m in the kitchen because I like it that way. But those are words that were said and they will be addressed.”