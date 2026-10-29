Cam Heyward chirps back at Jared Verse ahead of Browns-Steelers rematch: 'Bring it on'
For those who are unaware, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers aren't very fond of each other.
Both are 5-2, tied atop the AFC North (Cleveland owns the tiebreaker from its Week 4 win over Pittsburgh) and sense the importance of Sunday's contest in Pittsburgh. They're not interested in dialing down the intensity in the lead-up to the game, either.
Browns edge rusher Jared Verse reveled in his team's September triumph and took a parting shot at the Steelers on the way out, telling reporters at the time, “I don’t got no respect for anybody that plays too dirty, and that does too much extra s--- after the game.”
A known trash-talker, Verse didn't stop there, promising he'd bring the same intensity to their Week 8 rematch.
“I can’t wait until we see them again,” Verse said. “I’m going to put that one on the calendar. I can’t wait to get my hands on them again.”
Veteran defensive leader and longtime Steelers star Cam Heyward took issue with Verse's comments, discounting the younger edge rusher's claims that what Pittsburgh did strategically was "dirty."
“Double teaming, sliding, chipping, are those not allowed in our game?” Heyward said Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show, via Cleveland.com. “Yeah, I got the bruises to prove it. But we don’t whine about it, baby. It’s part of the game. And so, I’m looking forward to this game. It’s gonna be a fun game. Both teams are in position to do a lot of work in this division, as they say.
“The AFC North is on fire and I’m glad I’m in the kitchen because I like it that way. But those are words that were said and they will be addressed.”
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History tells us this type of chatter could boil over on the field on Sunday.
Back in 2004, the Browns and Steelers faced off at what was then known as Cleveland Browns Stadium with much lower stakes (the Browns were 3-5 and trudging toward a 4-12 finish), but just as much mutual hatred. Browns defensive tackle Gerard Warren made waves during the week leading up to the game, suggesting he'd take a cheap shot at rising star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in their rematch, drawing a stern warning from the league prior to kickoff.
Warren and a young Roethlisberger embraced and exchanged pleasantries on the field prior to the game, seemingly solving the potential conflict. Elsewhere on the field, though, a fracas broke out between Browns running back William Green and linebacker Joey Porter, with each trading punches and accusing the other of spitting at them. As main characters in an ugly moment for the league, both were ejected, and the tone was set for the day.
Pittsburgh won easily, 24-10, cruising to a 15-1 finish in a season that ended at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Cleveland, meanwhile, parted with coach Butch Davis five weeks before the end of that season.
This time around, the surrounding circumstances are much different. Both the Browns and Steelers have won five of their first seven games in their first season under new coaches (Todd Monken and Mike McCarthy). While McCarthy delved into his childhood understanding of Cleveland this week, Monken chose to keep his team's eyes trained on what's ahead.
“Well, it has nothing to do with our team," Monken said of Cleveland's 22-year regular-season losing streak in Pittsburgh. "I mean, this year, whether it’s where we’re at record-wise, comparing the past or the history against the Steelers, it’s a divisional game. So, as I always say, what matters is what we do today, how we practice today, how we prepare today for any opponent.
"It’s bigger because it’s obviously a divisional opponent. The fastest way to get in the playoffs is win your division. That’s the fastest way to get in the playoffs. I mean, you’re guaranteed in the tournament, and we’re a long ways away from that. That’s not what I’m saying. That’s why the game is what it is, and rivalries are made up of good teams playing each other, and we’re fighting like hell to be a really good team.”
Both are riding waves of momentum that increase in intensity each week. And neither is interested in surrendering their place in the highly competitive AFC North.
“I have a lot of respect there for those guys,” Heyward said. “But man, I’m looking forward to this game. These are the types of games you want. It’s a five-star matchup because we’re in it, as Mike T (Tomlin) would say. So bring it on.”