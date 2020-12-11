Cam Akers runs over Patriots in Rams' 24-3 demolition of New England

In the last three games, the Rams have indicated they'd put more on the rookie's plate. Akers has earned 19.7 carries per game for 109.0 rush YPG and two rush TDs in the last three tilts (6.3 carries per game, 25.1 rush YPG, 0 rush TD in first eight games).

"He's shown sparks of that all year," Jared Goff said of Akers. "I think you go all the way back to the Washington game. He broke one off late in the game for about 40 yards and ever since then just trying to bottle that up and I thought tonight it was on full display for everyone to see what he can do. He's a special talent, a special player. Humble kid, does a great job, works hard and deserves all of this."

With easy speed, Akers gashed the edges of the Patriots defense all night. The rookie combines burst, ability to slither through a small crease, willingness to put a shoulder into tacklers and shiftiness in space.

The Rams offensive line deserves credit for creating holes for the rookie to scamper through. Outside of missing a few opportunities to punch the ball in the end zone the past couple of weeks, Akers has responded to being given a larger workload for the first time.

Thursday night, Akers played 50 snaps, while Malcolm Brown and ﻿Darrell Henderson﻿ each saw just six apiece, per Next Gen Stats. The rookie carried a career-high 29 times and caught two of three targets for 23 yards. Henderson had two carries for five yards. Brown saw one target.

As we speed toward the postseason, the 9-4 Rams are in prime position to swipe the NFC West heading into next week's game against the New York Jets. When we get to January football, the Rams will need Akers' breakout to continue to beat better teams on the docket.

"It's just a get-my-feet-wet type of game," Akers said of his performance, per the L.A. Daily News. "Doing something one time really doesn't mean anything.