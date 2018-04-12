Calvin Ridley, D.J. Moore head 2018 NFL Draft's wide receiver class

Although wide receiver isn't generally perceived to be the strongest position in the 2018 NFL Draft, there are a number of intriguing prospects in the group. Alabama's Calvin Ridley was the early headliner in this class, but Maryland's D.J. Moore has shot up the boards since the NFL Scouting Combine. And don't count out these enticing wideouts: Texas A&M's Christian Kirk, SMU's Courtland Sutton, Oklahoma State's James Washington, Notre Dame's Equanimeous St. Brown, Memphis' Anthony Miller, Colorado State's Michael Gallup and LSU's D.J. Chark.
Programming note: NFL Network's 2018 NFL Draft coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26.