Calvin Ridley, D.J. Moore head 2018 NFL Draft's wide receiver class

Published: Apr 12, 2018 at 09:54 AM

Although wide receiver isn't generally perceived to be the strongest position in the 2018 NFL Draft, there are a number of intriguing prospects in the group. Alabama's Calvin Ridley was the early headliner in this class, but Maryland's D.J. Moore has shot up the boards since the NFL Scouting Combine. And don't count out these enticing wideouts: Texas A&M's Christian Kirk, SMU's Courtland Sutton, Oklahoma State's James Washington, Notre Dame's Equanimeous St. Brown, Memphis' Anthony Miller, Colorado State's Michael Gallup and LSU's D.J. Chark.

So, who is the best receiver in the 2018 NFL Draft?

Programming note: NFL Network's 2018 NFL Draft coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26.

One pro comparison I saw was Ridley to my former teammate, Marvin Harrison. There are indeed a ton of similarities. They both had slim frames, could take the top off the defense, separate from coverage and, basically, do it all. Ridley understands coverages and knows how to find soft spots in zones. He's the most polished receiver and should come off the board first. Calvin Ridley's at the top of the boards for most, but I'm taking Maryland's D.J. Moore. He can consistently make the tough catches and has great ball skills. Moore boasts the strongest hands in this draft class, which is one of the best qualities a player at this position can have. The best receiver in this class is Calvin Ridley. He has elite speed and is an exceptional route runner. The only knock on him is he doesn't always win the contested balls because he doesn't have purely natural hands. The Alabama star has elite speed and shown he can separate from defenders. If not right away, Ridley has the potential to become a productive receiver in the NFL if he gets stronger. Ridley's route running is the best in this class. Not to mention, teams will be able to use him in different ways, including in the run game and in multiple formations.

