Calvin Johnson tops Thanksgiving Day fantasy preview

Matt Forte is expected to make his return to action against the Packers after missing three weeks with an MCL injury. While we're excited to see Forte back on the football field, his return complicates this backfield from a fantasy perspective after rookie Jeremy Langford played well as the interim feature back. We don't have a great idea of how the touches will be split in this backfield, which puts both Forte and Langford on the RB2/flex radar this week. The Packers did a great job of bottling up Adrian Peterson last week, but the 1-2 punch of Forte and Langford could do some damage -- especially catching passes out of the backfield. Let's not forget, back in Week 1 Forte ran roughshod over the Packers to the tune of 166 total yards. We'd like either one of these backs a whole lot more if they were getting a bigger share of the pie, but with a likely two-way split happening on Thursday night, fantasy owners would be best served sliding either Forte or Langford in as a flex for Week 12, with Forte being the back with more upside.