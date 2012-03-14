Calvin Johnson's mega-deal just tip of the iceberg for Lions

On each of the three rookie contracts, the final year is set up to have the look of a franchise tag number, something initiated with D'Brickashaw Ferguson's first contract with the Jets. Prior to re-signing, Johnson's cap number was set to be $21 million, according to union figures. Prior to his signing, the other two reworked their deals to make them more cap friendly, but each inflated the cap number on the back end -- Stafford's 2014 figure went from $16.6 million to $19.3 million, and Suh's 2014 shot from $15.1 million to $17.57 million.