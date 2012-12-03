Calvin Johnson on record-setting pace after stellar Sunday

The Lions might have lost to the Indianapolis Colts, but Johnson's put forth an effort worthy of his galactic nickname. Johnson had a career-high 13 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 35-33 last-second loss to the Colts. Johnson's fifth straight 100-yard game has him leading the NFL with 1,428 receiving yards. He is on pace for 1,904 receiving yards this season, which would be the best receiving season in NFL history (Jerry Rice's 1995 season with 1,848 yards is currently the top receiving season of record).