Calvin Johnson is back and 'feels good' for Lions

Published: Nov 05, 2014 at 04:51 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

After a league-leading 87 Calvin Johnson injury updates this season, Around the NFL is happy to announce that Megatron is back. This will be your last update. (We hope.)

Johnson told reporters in Detroit on Wednesday that he will play this week against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Jim Caldwell confirms he anticipates Johnson playing. Megatron was also a full participant in Wednesday's practice, according to the team.

"It feels good to be back at almost 100 percent," Johnson said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit News.

Johnson said he felt good and "looked good" at practice the other day, so he's not worried about rustiness. He also said he's never felt this fresh at midseason, which is a little scary for opposing cornerbacks.

Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Dolphins matches what could be the best two defenses in the league. (Football Outsiders ranks them No. 1 and No. 2, and we don't disagree.) Detroit's offense has been a disappointment while Megatron was out, but free-agent pickup Golden Tate has been a revelation as one of the most valuable players in the entire league.

Put Tate and a healthy Megatron together, and you have the best receiving duo in the NFL.

