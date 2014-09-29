Calvin Johnson expects ankle to get better this week

Calvin Johnson didn't look like The Baddest Receiver On The Planet on Sunday against the New York Jets.
The team's conservative approach could pay dividends down the road.
"Things (have) gotten better all week," Johnson said after the game, according to the Detroit Free Press. "It was a struggle at first, and as the week progressed, it's gotten better and better. Expect the same thing this week."
The Jet' initially sent double coverage Johnson's way before realizing how limited he was by the ankle, injured in last week's win over the Packers. Johnson was on the sideline for several key third-down plays over the course of the game.
"It was tough (playing), but I figured from (Saturday's walkthrough), moving around, I'd be able to get on the field a little bit," Johnson said. "It's good to be out there with the fellas. It sucks to sit on the sideline and not to play at all, and it sucks to have injuries too, but that's just part of the game."
The question now is if another week will be enough to get Johnson back to his old self. We haven't seen that version of Megatron since he lit up the New York Giants for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the Monday Night Football opener.
