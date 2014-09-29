Around the NFL

Calvin Johnson expects ankle to get better this week

Published: Sep 29, 2014 at 05:09 AM

Calvin Johnson didn't look like The Baddest Receiver On The Planet on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Johnson, slowed by a sprained ankle, was limited to a season-low 37 snaps in the Lions24-17 win at the Meadowlands. He finished with just two catches for 12 yards, playing the role of decoy for much of the day.

The team's conservative approach could pay dividends down the road.

"Things (have) gotten better all week," Johnson said after the game, according to the Detroit Free Press. "It was a struggle at first, and as the week progressed, it's gotten better and better. Expect the same thing this week."

The Jet' initially sent double coverage Johnson's way before realizing how limited he was by the ankle, injured in last week's win over the Packers. Johnson was on the sideline for several key third-down plays over the course of the game.

"It was tough (playing), but I figured from (Saturday's walkthrough), moving around, I'd be able to get on the field a little bit," Johnson said. "It's good to be out there with the fellas. It sucks to sit on the sideline and not to play at all, and it sucks to have injuries too, but that's just part of the game."

The question now is if another week will be enough to get Johnson back to his old self. We haven't seen that version of Megatron since he lit up the New York Giants for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the Monday Night Football opener.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every game from Week 4 and picks the best player in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'got hungrier' to return to field after knee injury, aims for Week 1 vs. Falcons

Jameis Winston and the rest of his Saints teammates now know what attractions await them on their road ahead. The New Orleans QB expects to be ready for their season opener against the Falcons.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on starting season vs. Buccaneers, Bengals: We'll see 'where we stand'

Dallas begins the 2022 season at home against the Buccaneers and Bengals, and linebacker Micah Parsons believes those first two games will be an indicator of just how good the Cowboys will be.

news

Commanders QB Carson Wentz on playing Eagles in 2022: 'It'll be fun -- make for a good storyline'

In a season in which Carson Wentz will play against the Eagles for the first time, return to play the host Colts and also face his old head coach, Doug Pederson, he'll begin his Commanders tenure on Sept. 11 against a Jaguars team that essentially ended the quarterback's time in Indianapolis.

news

NFL teams get creative for 2022 schedule release

Teams around the NFL are showing their creativity as the 2022 schedule is unveiled on Thursday.

news

2022 NFL preseason: Complete team-by-team schedule

The NFL announced the complete schedule for the 2022 preseason on Thursday.

news

2022 NFL Christmas tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

Christmas Sunday offers three outstanding matchups in Week 16: Dolphins-Packers, Rams-Broncos and Cardinals-Buccaneers.

news

2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader includes three terrific matchups: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings.

news

2022 NFL schedule release: Bills-Rams kicks off regular season; complete Week 1 schedule; all 32 home openers

The 2022 NFL regular season will kick off with a marquee showdown in Los Angeles as the Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8. Check the complete Week 1 schedule in addition to every team's home opener.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 12

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested on misdemeanor criminal tampering charges

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday, the Arapahoe County (Colo.) Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com. Jeudy, 23, was taken into custody around noon local time.

news

Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti dies at age 89

Gino Cappelletti, an original member of the Boston Patriots in 1960, passed away on Thursday morning at age 89, the New England Patriots announced.

news

Dolphins OC Frank Smith: Miami isn't 'limiting' offense with Tua Tagovailoa at QB

Until Tua Tagovailoa rips a deep pass to Tyreek Hill for a touchdown in a game, we're going to continue hearing questions about his arm strength. Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith is already used to the queries.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW