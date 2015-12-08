Calming concerns over Chris Ivory's fantasy value

Chris Ivory | Bilal Powell // Jets

Despite a lost fumble, Chris Ivory was running hard and looked healthy in the first half against the Giants on Sunday. He was the starting running back, which was no surprise, and got the early down work in the first half. If the Jets hadn't been down 10 points in the second half, it could have been a much bigger day for him. But the game script didn't play out in his favor, which led to usual third-down back Bilal Powell out-snapping Ivory by a count of 43-30 in a game that finished in overtime. Powell has been the third-down back all season, and while he caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown on third downs alone which accounted for nearly 70 percent of his fantasy points, he also saw 10 touches on early downs while the Jets played catch-up in the second half.