Call to participate in Combine was unforgettable

As we round the corner to witness the draft prospects in action for the first time, it quickly becomes apparent why medical clearance is the first priority. Laid out in front of me are three sets of grandstands all directed at a stage containing a single weight lifting bench beneath a 225 pound bar bell. From behind the stage emerges the Arizona Cardinals strength & conditioning coach, John Lott. If you have ever watched coverage of the Combine on NFL Films or the NFL Network I guarantee you know Coach Lott. You may not know him by name but you definitely know him and his unique style of motivational tactics and catch phrases, most notably "Get Your Mind Right". That's sage advice as the bench press is a true and simple test of strength and endurance and I had the good fortune of witnessing the big offensive linemen perform. While it's clear that the athletes performing at the Combine are in competition with one another for roster spots, within the scope of the bench press room they are genuinely rooting for one another. The players' voices are the only ones heard, other than Coach Lott's distinctive gravely pitch, spurring one another on to lift that 225 up again. "Up, up, up", "lock it", "bring it to me" and other chants can be heard as the players strain until eventually the weight can no longer be lifted. Coach Lott then announces the official number of reps to the crowd and you could see that amongst the big boys it's the over 30 mark that distinguishes you from everyone else in the room.