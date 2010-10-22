Call it what you want, tackling will be tough to change

» Who is the best team in the NFC, by the way? The Giants? Eh. The Eagles? Their quarterback kerfuffle needs to play out a bit more before we can say. The Saints? Maybe they'll be scary if and when they're healthy. Ditto for the Packers. Or could it be the Vikings? I know they've only scratched out two wins so far, but if they can somehow knock off Aaron Rodgers and company on Sunday night, look out. How bad can a team with Adrian Peterson, Randy Moss, Percy Harvin and Visanthe Shiancoe be? The defense may not be dominant, but it'll do. Ironically, their greatest weakness is at quarterback. I've said it before and I'll say it again: The Vikes would've been better off with Tarvaris Jackson.