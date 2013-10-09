California governor signs law that limits athletes' workers' comp

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law that will limit workers' compensation claims by pro athletes, including NFL players, the Los Angeles Times reported.
- The Chicago Sun-Times reported on how Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall is helping mental health awareness and talking about how he overcame his mental health problems.
- Dr. Teena Shetty, an independent neurologist, talked about the effects of a concussion with Bleacher Report.
- The Wisconsin State Journal reported on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who visited Madison to urge students to pressure technology companies not to buy minerals used in computers and other consumer electronics from Congo.
- AL.com reported on a University of Alabama-Birmingham researcher who is trying to create an inhaler that decreases the effects of a concussion.
- The Capital Times in Madison, Wis., looked at the need for state oversight in management of football players with concussions.
- The Associated Press reported that the West Virginia Board of Education is set to vote on new guidelines for treating and reporting head injuries.
- The Oklahoman highlighted a study that shows the need for better sports injury prevention in Oklahoma.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor