California governor signs law that limits athletes' workers' comp

Published: Oct 09, 2013

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law that will limit workers' compensation claims by pro athletes, including NFL players, the Los Angeles Times reported.
  • Dr. Teena Shetty, an independent neurologist, talked about the effects of a concussion with Bleacher Report.
  • AL.com reported on a University of Alabama-Birmingham researcher who is trying to create an inhaler that decreases the effects of a concussion.
  • The Associated Press reported that the West Virginia Board of Education is set to vote on new guidelines for treating and reporting head injuries.

