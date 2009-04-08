California city drops objections to stadium plan in exchange for $21M

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. -- The city of Diamond Bar has unanimously approved a legal settlement that grants it more than
$21 million in exchange for dropping objections to a professional football stadium in a neighboring Southern California city.
Tuesday night, Diamond Bar City Council members OK'd the agreement with the city of Industry, which approved plans for the $800 million venue in February.
The settlement includes $20 million to deal with increased traffic from the stadium and $1 million for a middle school athletic field. Diamond Bar also would receive at least $700,000 per year from Industry for community facilities as long as the stadium remains in operation.
Another nearby city, Walnut, filed a lawsuit last month to stop the proposed stadium's construction.
