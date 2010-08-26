Calf injury will keep Urlacher on Bears' sideline vs. Cardinals

Published: Aug 26, 2010 at 08:39 AM

Chicago Bears middle linebacker Brian Urlacher missed his fourth consecutive day of practice, and the team announced on its official Twitter page that he will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Urlacher, who sat out most of the 2009 season with a wrist injury, strained his left calf muscle during last week's meeting with the Oakland Raiders. Bears coach Lovie Smith said Thursday that Urlacher has improved, but the team isn't taking any chances after the linebacker couldn't practice all week.

*The Chicago Tribune* reported Wednesday that the Bears are confident Urlacher will play in the Sept. 12 season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Bears wide receiver Earl Bennett (hamstring), safety Major Wright (finger), safety Craig Steltz (ankle) and quarterback Caleb Hanie (shoulder) also have missed every practice and are unlikely to play Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

