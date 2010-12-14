Calf injury not expected to sideline Bolts WR Jackson vs. 49ers

It's likely that wide receiver Vincent Jackson will play Thursday for the San Diego Chargers in their Thursday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
The Pro Bowler has missed essentially the entire season. Jackson held out in a lengthy contract dispute with the team, then served a three-game roster-exempt penalty once he signed.
He rejoined the Chargers' roster before a Nov. 28 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but he exited that game with a calf injury after two snaps.
Jackson was active Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, finishing with two receptions for 29 yards. There was some concern about whether he could go again on a short week.
A sixth-year NFL veteran, Jackson made his first Pro Bowl last season. He has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns, and has 200 catches for 3,429 yards and 25 touchdowns in his career.
Tight end Antonio Gates is fighting back from a painful foot injury and is likely to be more of a game-time decision.
The Associated Press contributed to this report