DETROIT -- Watch it back. Ten times on a loop. Freeze it if desired.

Frame by frame. Full speed. It doesn't really matter. No matter how many viewings it takes from dozens of angles, the jaw-dropping astonishment won't soon fade.

Caleb Williams to Rome Odunze. Six yards. Touchdown.

Three seconds left.

No. Freaking. Way.

Ford Field, a hub of football electricity all afternoon Thursday, shook with shock in that moment, after the play that punctuated the Bears' 39-35 come-from-behind triumph.

Visiting fans in orange and navy blue lunged across rows and aisles to high-five and hug their own.

The locals here stared in bewilderment.

Hundreds of miles away, it's presumed, more than a few drinks spilled, with appetizer tables toppled after the Bears completion that will come to define Thanksgiving 2026 in Chicago forever after.

Williams to Odunze. Six yards. Touchdown.

How?

How did Williams pull off yet another incredible magic trick, completing the ninth game-winning drive of his career, this time with a late dime to his buddy in the back right corner of the end zone on his 30th completion of a wild afternoon?

How did the Bears, down 11 points with a little more than eight minutes remaining, put together two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to steal first place in the NFC North away from the Detroit Lions, with both of those scoring possessions ending in the same fashion? Williams to Odunze. Touchdown.

How did this Thanksgiving scrapbook, which for 2.5 hours felt like it belonged to Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wind up with exhilarating Bears snapshots all over the cover?

Williams on the sideline, casually rubbing his arms in his trademark "Iceman" celebration.

Odunze, at the CBS postgame interview table, gnawing on a turkey leg with the most satisfying taste of victory.

Their coach, Ben Johnson, lifted onto the shoulders of linebackers Devin Bush and D'Marco Jackson in the locker room for an old-school hero's hoist.

"This is a special bunch," Johnson said. "I've kind of felt that way all season long."

There are probably 100 ways to describe how these Bears, so full of fortitude, focus and fight, summoned the toughness to claw out such an improbable and satisfying win. But in describing the final-drive confidence of his entire offense, Johnson offered the simplest explanation.

"It's probably a lot of confidence in our quarterback," he said. "More than anything else."

That's because, when games are on the line, Williams has the combination of arm talent, calm and fearlessness to deliver throws like his last one. Preternatural poise. Pinpoint accuracy.

There's a track record here. And for the Bears, holy cow, is it invigorating.

All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons -- with Thursday marking his 28th day as a Bear -- felt a sense of awe, but also appreciation when his quarterback's final pass went right where it was intended to go.

"That's not on accident," Simmons said. "That's (from) after practice, when you see Caleb and his receivers and tight ends going through their routes and everybody else is off the field. That's winning football. And I'm so happy to be a part of it."

Added Williams: "You always revert back to your training. You revert back to practice. You revert back to the conversations. You revert back to the moments that show up in practice."

Odunze, per Johnson, wasn't even the first read on that play. Luther Burden III, to the opposite side of the formation, had an in-breaking route at the goal line but was covered.

So Williams reset, worked quickly through his progressions, saw Odunze gliding across the back of the end zone and shot his shot. And Odunze, with cornerback Rock Ya-Sin right on him, high-pointed the pass and got both feet down.

The Bears talk all the time about their desire to have an offense that can threaten every blade of grass on the field. Well, on that final play, there wasn't even another inch of room between the front of Odunze's left cleat and the sideline.

"That's a difficult play," Odunze said. "But I feel like that is something that's in my arsenal."

Said Williams: "That's my guy. … He tends to show up in those big moments."

Williams and Odunze already have quite the layered history in Motown. In April 2024, the duo was drafted 57 minutes and eight picks apart, just a few blocks down the road from Ford Field at Cadillac Square.

"That's crazy, man," Odunze said Thursday. "I wasn't thinking about that. We stayed at the same hotel that week when we got drafted. Some of those things come full circle, man."

Back at that time, the Bears made those draft selections with visions of games like Thursday's, where two talented playmakers could provide season-changing contributions with a connection that would blossom over time.

Yet on their first Thanksgiving together here in 2024, Williams and Odunze experienced full-blown NFL embarrassment as the Bears melted down in the final minute of a 23-20 loss to the Lions, getting only one snap off in the final 35 seconds -- even with one timeout remaining.

That final play two years ago? A discombobulated desperation bomb from Williams that sailed harmlessly over Odunze's head, thudding just short of the same Ford Field end zone where their triumphant touchdown pass was completed Thursday.

Full circle for real.

"We're a long way from there," Odunze said. "Those are all bad tastes you have in your mouth. Memories. But at the end of the day, it's about the present."

Through that lens, the 9-2 first-place Bears have plenty of reasons for optimism.

Let it be known that Williams passed for 218 yards in Thursday's second half. His first touchdown pass -- 41 yards to Odunze -- completed a three-play, 71-yard response drive after the Lions surged ahead 35-24.

That TD toss felt a little more schoolyard simple than the one in the closing seconds. Odunze went deep, got separation behind Ya-Sin. And Williams let it fly.