Caleb Sturgis boots Dolphins past Jets on 'MNF'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Miami Dolphins kept their playoff hopes intact by rallying for a 16-13 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night when Caleb Sturgis made a 26-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining.
Miami (7-5) rallied in an old-fashioned -- some might say dull -- slugfest in which New York (2-10) rushed for 277 yards, but made enough key errors in the second half to lose. The Dolphins remained a factor in the wild-card race thanks to rookie Jarvis Landry's eight receptions, Lamar Miller's 4-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter, and plenty of defense when the Jets needed to pass.
Sturgis also made field goals of 43 and 44 yards.
