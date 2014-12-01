Caleb Sturgis boots Dolphins past Jets on 'MNF'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Miami Dolphins kept their playoff hopes intact by rallying for a 16-13 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night when Caleb Sturgis made a 26-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining.

Miami (7-5) rallied in an old-fashioned -- some might say dull -- slugfest in which New York (2-10) rushed for 277 yards, but made enough key errors in the second half to lose. The Dolphins remained a factor in the wild-card race thanks to rookie Jarvis Landry's eight receptions, Lamar Miller's 4-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter, and plenty of defense when the Jets needed to pass.

New York threw only 13 times, fewest in the NFL this season. The Dolphins held their AFC East rivals to 49 yards passing, and the usually reliable Nick Folk missed two field goals for the Jets.

Sturgis also made field goals of 43 and 44 yards.

