Caleb Hanie reportedly returning to Denver Broncos

Published: Sep 10, 2012 at 09:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Caleb Hanie is about to get a second chance as Peyton Manning's backup.

Mike Klis of The Denver Post reports the Broncos are in the process of re-signing Hanie just days after cutting ties with the four-year veteran.

The team sent Hanie packing Saturday to avoid paying his guaranteed $1 million salary or $250,000 roster bonus. By re-signing him after Week 1, there are no strings attached, just how John Elway likes it.

The Broncos seem intent on making rookie Brock Osweiler their longtime project behind Manning. Hanie struggled in the preseason and doesn't appear to be more than insurance at the position as Denver prepares to face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

