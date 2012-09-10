Caleb Hanie reportedly returning to Denver Broncos

On NFL Replay
Mike Klis of The Denver Post reports the Broncos are in the process of re-signing Hanie just days after cutting ties with the four-year veteran.
The team sent Hanie packing Saturday to avoid paying his guaranteed $1 million salary or $250,000 roster bonus. By re-signing him after Week 1, there are no strings attached, just how John Elway likes it.
The Broncos seem intent on making rookie Brock Osweiler their longtime project behind Manning. Hanie struggled in the preseason and doesn't appear to be more than insurance at the position as Denver prepares to face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.