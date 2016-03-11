Caldwell: Ivory will 'probably split carries' with Yeldon

The Jacksonville Jaguars paid a running back with a history of injury troubles $32 million over five years with $10 million guaranteed. The money and Ivory's tendency to boom one game, then disappear the next that makes it somewhat perplexing. Add in the fact the Jags already had T.J. Yeldon in house, a player they boasted as a three-down back and earned some comparisons to Le'Veon Bell last season, and the deal is more surprising.