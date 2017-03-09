Calais Campbell will sign with Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed the best free agent defensive lineman on the free agent market in 2016 when they inked Malik Jackson. They liked the experience so much, they are doing it again this year with Calais Campbell.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Jags are signing the defensive lineman, according to a source informed of the situation. The deal will pay Campbell $60 million over four years.
After reports surfaced Wednesday night that Campbell was headed to the Jaguars, the Denver Broncos jumped back into the bidding. Campbell eventually chose to join the Jaguars, presumably at a higher price than they were offering Wednesday. The Redskins were also involved in negotiations for Campbell, who just wrapped up nine terrific seasons in Arizona.
The No. 3 overall free agent on our big board this season, Campbell has a skill set unlike anyone else in the NFL. At 6-foot-8, 282 pounds, he can move inside and out, set the edge, and be highly disruptive on any down. He was respected for his leadership and intelligence in Arizona, and should add quality veteran experience to a promising Jaguars defensive line group.
Campbell will join Jackson, Dante Fowler Jr., Roy Miller and Yannick Ngakoue to form an exciting group on paper. But the Jaguars have looked better on paper than reality for years. The team is always aggressive on the first days of free agency and that's no different this year with Campbell and safety Barry Church already joining the fold.
General manager Dave Caldwell is under pressure to deliver a winner after building this team since 2013 without one season over five wins. If this is Caldwell's last turn at bat in free agency, he's going out swinging.