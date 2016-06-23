Around the NFL

Calais Campbell on Panthers: Cardinals 'owe them one'

Published: Jun 23, 2016 at 09:52 AM

When the NFL schedule is released players check for three things in no particular order: their Week 1 opponent, where they will be around the holidays and enticing matchups. The latter is when the red pen comes out.

The Arizona Cardinals have two defensive stars that are letting it be known what teams they have put red ink around.

Just days after Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones proclaimed that he circled the season opener against the New England Patriots, Calais Campbell told Adam Schein on CBS Sports Network that he circled the opponent that sent the team packing last season.

"I marked it on my calendar. Week 8 is going to be a big week for us because Carolina, we owe them one," Campbell said. "You don't want to play your worst game on championship Sunday. It kind of hurts."

Arizona was embarrassed 49-15 in the NFC Championship game by the Panthers. It was a game where the Cardinals were dominated in all phases and had observers wishing for a running clock by the second half.

Campbell admitted that he still thinks about the 34-point drumming.

"As much as it hurts, we just use it as motivation. I'm working very hard this offseason trying to redeem myself and make a run for it," Campbell explained. "We got so close. We see that possibility. We see what it can be if we just work a little bit harder, a little more discipline (and) a little more focused. So this year is going to be fun. We got big goals once again."

Using last year's disappointment as fuel will bode well for Arizona. The Cardinals have one of the most talented rosters in the league. Their defense should only get better when Tyrann Mathieu rounds back into form from a torn ACL and the acquisition of Jones gives the team a much-needed pass rusher.

On the other side of the ball, Arizona hopes Carson Palmer is more like the QB we saw in the regular season and not the postseason. The continued growth of second-year running back David Johnson also will be key to go along with the Cardinals' playmakers on the outside.

