Around the NFL

Calais Campbell: Jaguars 'have the potential still'

Published: Jan 02, 2019 at 12:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars were a trendy pick to author another deep playoff run after returning most of a stacked defense in 2018. Instead, they wrote a dud.

The 5-11 season underscored a disastrous decision by the Jags to ride with Blake Bortles uncontested once again, leading to one of the worst offensive outputs of the year. The defense, still full of playmakers, couldn't carry the team on its shoulders as it had previously done.

Despite the disappointment, the Jags will stick with coach Doug Marrone and hope the continuity will help right the ship.

"We have the potential still," pass rusher Calais Campbell said this week, via the team's official website. "The only thing guaranteed in this game is change. It's 100 percent, but I think we have a great nucleus of guys. Hopefully, there won't be a lot of change and we'll be able to go out and do some good things."

Campbell, who continued to be a game-wrecking force in his 11th season, led a defense that was very good for stretches but wasn't the smothering force it had been in 2017. In a league of high-flying offenses, it's become the norm for defenses to be mostly unpredictable from week to week.

When the Jags' D gave up points this season, Jacksonville had virtually no shot to win. Living on that razor's edge rarely leads to long-term success.

"We didn't play up to the level I wanted us to play on defense," Campbell said. "We showed flashes and played great ball at times, but it wasn't consistent enough. Whoever's going to be back, we have to lock in and realize our potential. I still think we can be a very special defense with the guys who should be coming back, but at the end of the day you don't know who's coming back."

Given his Pro Bowl-level play it would be a surprise if the Jags jettisoned Campbell. The same can't be said for others on the squad. Bortles seems destined to move on, and even on defense there will be questions about the futures of defensive tackles Marcell Dareus and Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson and others.

Regardless of the eventual changes, the Jags should boast enough talent on defense for a quick turnaround if Marrone & Co. can generate even a modicum of consistency on offense.

"There's a lot to learn from this year as a whole -- all the different things we went through," Campbell said. "There's so much talent on this team. But obviously you saw this year, talent doesn't really mean much. It's execution that's going to take the floor. When we hit the reset button, we have a chance to go out and do something special next year."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets WR Corey Davis informs team he's stepping away from football

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is stepping away from football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Sam Darnold tabbed as 49ers' backup quarterback over Trey Lance

Sam Darnold will be named the 49ers' QB2 over Trey Lance following a strong showing this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael, Art Powell selected as Senior finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee named three finalists to be considered for the HOF Class of 2024 on Wednesday -- linebacker Randy Gradishar, defensive tackle Steve McMichael and wide receiver Art Powell.
news

Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams arrested for possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying of weapon

Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams was arrested on Sunday on charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, the Frisco (Texas) Police Department confirmed to NFL.com on Wednesday.
news

Andy Reid, Chiefs have had 'no communication' with Chris Jones as DT hints at sitting out until Week 8

Chris Jones and the Chiefs have been at loggerheads over his contract, and though general manager Brett Veach said recently that Jones "deserves a big contract," no resolution has been reached.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders have no interest in trading Josh Jacobs; RB's status for Week 1 remains TBD

The Raiders have shown no interest in trading Josh Jacobs, and the NFL's rushing leader's status for Week 1 remains TBD, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Christian Kirk sees 'potential' in Jaguars' WR corps: We have 'everything that it takes to be special'

Christian Kirk, who played with the likes of ﻿Larry Fitzgerald﻿, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ and A.J. Green during his four years in Arizona, said the Jaguars' receiving corps has a chance to be the best he's been a part of.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett on offseason praise: 'It is preseason, man. Nothing counts' 

The Kenny Pickett offseason hype train continues to chug along the Rust Belt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback recognizes that nothing counts yet in the preseason.
news

Panthers RB Miles Sanders will 'absolutely' be ready to face Falcons in Week 1 after camp groin injury

Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders returned to the practice field Tuesday after missing more than two weeks nursing a groin injury. He is confident he'll have plenty of ramp-up time to get ready for the Week 1 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh seeking 'competitors'

How does Robert Saleh define a competitor? Well, it's a bit complicated. Brendan Walker breaks down Episode 3 of HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets."
news

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio turns 65, says he's not close to retirement: 'Still can outwork these young coaches'

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio isn't slowing down or thinking about hanging it up anytime soon. "No, not yet," Fangio said on his birthday Tuesday when asked if he was close to retirement.