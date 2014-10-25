Calais Campbell: 'I feel like I could play' vs. Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals have notched a 5-1 record despite a laundry list of banged-up starters on defense. They're hoping one those linchpins will be ready for Sunday's duel with the Eagles.
Calais Campbell was limited all week in practice and looms as questionable with a knee injury, but the behemoth defensive end told reporters on Friday that "if the game was today, I feel like I could play," per ArizonaSports.com.
Coach Bruce Arians called him a "game-time decision" on Friday, suggesting Campbell himself would dictate his own snap count after missing the past two outings with the strained MCL he suffered against the Broncos in Week 5.
"When he's ready to go, he's ready to go," Arians said, "because there's nobody quite like him. Even if he's 90 percent, the energy he brings and just the respect that he brings, you want him on the field."
The Cardinals, though, have been the NFL's best team against the rush this season, with Campbell ranking as the league's seventh-best run-stopper at his position. Even a part-time dose of the 6-foot-8, 300-pound giant would serve as a headache for Kelly and his men.
