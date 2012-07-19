Cal's Keenan Allen, USC's Robert Woods top college receivers

9. Denard Robinson, 5-11, 195, Michigan

If the star dual-purpose quarterback (7,621 yards, 68 touchdowns rushing and passing over the past two years) proves too erratic a passer to follow Seneca Wallace's path to the pros, Robinson could work himself into a slot receiver or hybrid running back/receiver and return specialist role, thanks to his elite straight-line speed and elusiveness in the open field. Though no one knows as of yet if he is capable of catching an NFL ball consistently. If he wants to make the transition, and shows strong hands in workouts, the sky is the limit on his draft stock.

NFL comparison: Antwaan Randle El