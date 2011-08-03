Cadillac Williams reportedly rolling west to St. Louis

Published: Aug 03, 2011 at 03:59 PM

The St. Louis Rams met one of their chief offseason priorities -- finding a solid backup for Steven Jackson -- by reportedly agreeing to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Cadillac Williams on Wednesday, one day after they added ex-Atlanta Falcon Jerious Norwood.

*The St. Louis Post-Dispatch* reported the deal. Terms weren't disclosed.

Williams, 29, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2005 draft by the Bucs. He rushed for 1,178 yards as a rookie but missed most of the 2007 and 2008 seasons with knee injuries, and he lost his spot as Tampa Bay's featured back last season to LeGarrette Blount.

Williams is expected to be the No. 2 man in the Rams' backfield behind Jackson. Norwood, who also returns kicks, is expected to be No. 3.

Bucs coach Raheem Morris praised Williams, telling the *Tampa Tribune.*: "One of those guys who was definitely our team leader. He'll be missed around here. Those types you never forget. It's a business. Those things happen. You move on and you embrace this new battle."

