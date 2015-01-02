Cactus Bowl features fat guy TD, crazy one-handed catches

It didn't take long for the Cactus Bowl to provide a handful of incredible highlights to wrap up Friday's college football action.

Early in the first quarter, Oklahoma State broke out the Jumbo version of its Wildcat package and used 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle James Castleman to take the lead over Washington with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone in what can affectionally be described as a "fat guy touchdown."

Castleman, by the way, is one of the Cowboys' top 2015 NFL Draft prospects and was one of the few seniors who saw extensive action. He didn't turn in the only highlight of the game, however.

Only a few minutes after Oklahoma State took a 7-0 lead and got the ball back, Washington freshman defensive back Budda Baker used one hand to snag perhaps the most impressive interception of the bowl season. Not only does he use his leaping ability to go up and get the ball, he also put on an impressive return that the Huskies failed to capitalize on.

Not to be outdone, fellow freshman James Washington made his own top 10 play by hauling in this 28-yard touchdown reception with just one hand to give Oklahoma State a 14-0 lead.

Not bad for some late night football on a Friday night.

