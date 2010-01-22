Cable's status with Raiders still up in the air; Davis talks to coaches

Published: Jan 22, 2010 at 11:28 AM

Tom Cable's status as the Oakland Raiders' head coach remains in limbo almost three weeks after the team finished its season.

Cable has been talking with Raiders owner Al Davis about his job since the season ended Jan. 3.

"It's still a fluid deal," Raiders senior executive John Herrera said Friday. "The assumption is they will continue to meet on the agenda in front of us until it comes to a resolution."

Cable is 9-19 since he replaced Lane Kiffin early in the 2008 season, and the Raiders have an NFL-worst seven consecutive seasons with at least 11 losses. Cable went 5-11 in his first full season as coach.

Davis also has been talking to potential assistant coaches while weighing Cable's fate. He met with Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach Hue Jackson and former New York Giants defensive line coach Mike Waufle this week.

NFL Network's Jason LaCanfora reported Friday that Waufle will return to the Raiders as defensive line coach, according to league sources. The Raiders confirmed Friday night that they hired Waufle, who held the same job with the team from 1998 to 2003.

Jackson and Waufle worked with Cable on the University of California staff in the 1990s.

Herrera denied reports in the Carroll County Times and the Baltimore Sun that Jackson also was interviewing for the Raiders' head-coaching job.

"That's not the case," he said. "We're not interviewing any head-coaching candidates while Mr. Davis still talks to our head coach about the job. Those reports are untrue."

Jackson played a key role in developing quarterback Joe Flacco in Baltimore, and he also coached Carson Palmer at USC. That experience could make him attractive to the Raiders, who are waiting for former No. 1 overall draft pick JaMarcus Russell to become a legitimate NFL quarterback.

Russell was benched midway through his third season by Cable. Russell completed 48.8 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and his 50.0 rating was the lowest in the NFL in 11 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

