Cable: Raiders will stay with QB Gradkowski if he's healthy

"It's been a long year already for me," Campbell said. "It started back from the time I was traded. Starting the season off, I was putting too much pressure on myself to make all the plays because of the high hopes for me this season instead of just relaxing and playing the game and let the game come to you. I tried to force the game. That's one of the things I learned over the weeks when I was sitting out and doing the self evaluation on myself and getting to learn the offense a little better."