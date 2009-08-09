Cable is latest coach to attempt to lift dark cloud hovering over Raiders

» John Marshall's version on the Raiders' defense is sure to look vastly different than the unit directed by Rob Ryan. Whereas Ryan attempted to defend opponents using a conventional defense that plays extensive man-to-man with selective blitzes, Marshall is promising to rev up the team's pressure package this season. In his previous stint as the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator, the 30-year NFL coaching veteran's high pressure scheme resulted in a league-leading 50 sacks in 2005 while also allowing only one 100-yard rusher on the way to a Super Bowl appearance. In Oakland, he has the pieces available to replicate those accomplishments. With Nnamdi Asomugha capable of locking down one side of the field, Marshall is free to turn loose five or six rushers on the quarterback to disrupt the timing of the passing game. Veteran Greg Ellis joins emerging Trevor Scott to give the team a set of bookend pass rushers, and Thomas Howard's speed makes him a viable weapon as a rusher. Though the defense may need some time to adjust to Marshall's disciplined approach, the unit has the personnel to blossom in the scheme.