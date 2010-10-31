Cable: Gradkowski to return as Raiders' starter, when healthy

Published: Oct 31, 2010 at 02:00 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Despite the fact that Jason Campbell led Oakland to its first winning streak since 2008, Oakland Raiders Coach Tom Cable said that Bruce Gradkowski will return as the starting quarterback as soon as he is healthy -- which could be next week's AFC West showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Campbell completed 15 of 27 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' 33-3 dismantling of Seattle Sunday, a week after throwing two touchdowns in Oakland's 59-14 thrashing of Denver.

Gradkowski was dressed as the No. 3 quarterback against Seattle after missing the last two games. He initially injured his shoulder in Week 4, but attempted to play the next week, going 1 for 7 against San Diego before being replaced by Campbell.

Gradkowski opened the season as the backup to Campbell but was moved into the starting lineup Sept. 26 against Arizona.

Cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha suffered a right ankle sprain in the fourth quarter and his status for next week's game is unknown.

Coach Tom Cable said X-rays were negative but further tests will be conducted Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

