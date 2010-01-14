Cable doesn't comment about coaching future with Raiders

Published: Jan 14, 2010 at 07:18 AM

Tom Cable was scheduled to meet with Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis on Thursday to discuss his status as head coach.

While no update on the planned meeting was available, Cable left the team facility Thursday evening without speaking to the media, reports the San Jose Mercury News.

Raiders senior executive John Herrera said Cable and Davis could meet again Friday. Cable has spent the 10 days since the season ended evaluating the team with his assistant coaches.

Cable's status is in question after he went 5-11 in his first full season as coach and failed to develop JaMarcus Russell into a legitimate NFL quarterback. Cable is 9-19 since he replaced Lane Kiffin early in the 2008 season, leading the Raiders to their NFL-worst seventh consecutive season with at least 11 losses.

Cable has pointed to the team's improvement after Russell's midseason benching as proof that he deserves another year to get the Raiders back to the playoffs.

Cable provided some positives this season by beating playoff teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles and knocking off contenders such as the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in December.

Cable also had solid support from his players, who publicly advocated for him in hopes of maintaining continuity for a franchise that has had five head coaches in the past seven seasons.

Oakland also lost to last-place teams in the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns, and scored just 17 touchdowns in 16 games.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.

