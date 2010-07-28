Cable cautiously optimistic about Raiders; Campbell is No. 1 QB

"There's a lot of excitement, but there's also a lot of caution in that there's a lot of work to do," Cable said Wednesday. "I know we're going to be a good team, and I'm not afraid to say that. We're going to go after the AFC West. I'm not afraid to say that. I believe that that's what we're going to do. It's not anybody's. If they picked someone for it already, that's too bad. It doesn't work like that. You've got to play the games. This team will be ready to do that."