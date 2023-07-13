C.R. Roberts, former 49ers FB who led USC to memorable win over Texas, has died at 87

Published: Jul 12, 2023 at 09:38 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press
CR_Roberts
USC fullback C.R. Roberts (42) leaps over a California defender during the first half of a college football game Oct. 22, 1955, in Berkeley, Calif. California’s Hugh Maguire (20) is at right. Roberts, whose record-setting performance helped USC beat Texas in a 1956 road game played in the segregated state, has died. He was 87. (AP Photo/Clarence Hamm, File)

LOS ANGELES -- C.R. Roberts, whose record-setting performance helped Southern California beat Texas in a 1956 road game played in the segregated state, has died. He was 87.

Roberts died of natural causes on Tuesday in suburban Norwalk, the university said Wednesday.

Roberts played with the San Francisco 49ers from 1959-62, appearing in 27 career games.

Roberts, a fullback, set a single-game rushing record with 251 yards on 12 carries in the Trojans' 44-20 victory in Austin, a mark that stood for 20 years. Fearing rioting by the segregated crowd, USC's coaching staff pulled Roberts early.

Upon arrival, the Trojans tried three different hotels before finding one that would allow its Black players to stay. USC officials had permitted Roberts to travel despite Texas' segregation laws.

"I was upset that they didn't want me down there," Roberts said in a 2015 USC online article for Black History Month. "Damn right, I had something to prove to them."

The hotel housekeepers were Black and they tried to convince Roberts and his other Black teammate to leave. He assured them he was allowed to be there as part of the team.

Roberts recalled Black people who lived in the area came by, entering through the back of the hotel and donning staff uniforms so they could greet the Black players staying in a whites-only hotel.

"That night, maybe every black person in town must have come by to see us," Roberts said in the article. "They were just so proud to see us in that hotel."

Roberts was hailed as a hero in his return to campus. Alumni flew back on the team plane and an exhausted Roberts couldn't sleep while besieged by boosters congratulating him.

It was quite a change from when Roberts first arrived on campus and faced backlash by the predominantly white student body. However, he was welcomed among his teammates on the football field.

Born on Feb. 29, 1936, Cornelius R. Roberts grew up in Mississippi and moved to California in grade school. He graduated from Oceanside High north of San Diego after being named the 1953 state football player of the year as a senior, having scored 65 touchdowns.

After graduating from USC with a degree in business administration, Roberts was taken in the 14th round of the 1958 NFL draft by the New York Giants.

However, he chose to sign with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. He rushed for 595 yards and five touchdowns, including TD runs of 67 and 85 yards, in 10 games.

Roberts then became a casualty of the 12-man quota that limited the number of U.S. players on the Argos' roster and he was released. He tried out for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1959 but didn't make the team.

He is survived by daughters Cathy Creasia and Chandra Roberts; son Craig; and four grandchildren.

Copyright The Associated Press 2023

Related Content

news

Bills training staff receives Pat Tillman Award in honor of life-saving efforts for Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was moved to tears in a stirring moment Wednesday at The ESPYS in Los Angeles when he introduced the team training staff that saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati in January. The staff received the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

news

RB Breece Hall on Jets' offense: 'I think we have an answer for everything'

Speaking with Mike Yam on "NFL Total Access," New York Jets running back Breece Hall said that with the bevy of options now available on both sides of the ball, there's not a scenario they cannot account for with someone's skill set, saying, "I think we have an answer for everything."

news

Saquon Barkley not seeking market-setting contract from Giants

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who had the franchise tag applied to him in March, understands the running back marketplace and is not looking for a market-setting deal. Garafolo added, however, that Barkley and the Giants are no closer on a deal.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Best ball vs. managed leagues

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More