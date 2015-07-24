Around the NFL

C.J. Wilson steps away from Bucs after fireworks injury

Published: Jul 24, 2015 at 06:42 AM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback C.J. Wilson will take a hiatus from football -- one that could be permanent -- following a fireworks accident that led the loss of two fingers.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Wilson is "stepping away" from the Bucs, according to his agent, Joel Turner. A source close to Wilson said it's doubtful he'll be able to return to football.

The Buccaneers announced Friday that they had placed Wilson on the reserve/retired list. If he's able to pass a physical in the future, Tampa Bay will have the option of activating him, per Rapoport. His contract, which has one year left, will toll.

Wilson's father, Curtis Sr., told Charlotte, North Carolina, television station WBTV (via the Lincoln Times News) that his son lost the index and middle fingers on one hand when a canister that contained fireworks exploded while he was holding it. Wilson underwent multiple surgeries after the accident.

Wilson's injury occurred on the same day that Giants pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul was injured in a fireworks accident that led to the amputation of his right index finger.

Wilson, 25, was signed by the Buccaneers last season and appeared in their final two games. Wilson previously spent time with the Bears, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State in 2013.

*The latest Around The NFL Podcast features the triumphant return of Dan Hanzus and discusses the biggest mysteries heading into training camp. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

