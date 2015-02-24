C.J. Spiller wants to stay, but ball's in Bills' court

C.J. Spiller will hit the free-agent market with much interest from fans on both sides of New York State.
Many are connecting Spiller to the New York Jets -- who are fresh off parting ways with Chris Johnson -- due to the presence of offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, the man who helped the running back to his 1,244-yard breakout 2012 season.
Spiller, however, told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Tuesday that he would like to remain on the western side of the state playing for the Buffalo Bills.
Spiller would seem to fit well with Rex Ryan's ground-and-pound style. Ryan said last week that the Bills would "certainly" like to have Spiller remain in Buffalo, per Syracuse.com.
The running back told Sirius that he'll weigh all his options, but the main thing he's looking for in free agency is going some place he's wanted.
"Obviously you've got to go with a place that fits your style of play," Spiller said. "You've got to be comfortable with the offensive coordinator. Obviously you want to have a great quarterback. You want to be in a good situation. Location is not going to be a (priority) on the list. Obviously you want to compete for championships because at the end of the day, that's what it's all about. ...pretty much having the chance to get to the postseason. ... a contender and not just one-year wonder."
