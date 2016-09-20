C.J. Spiller visiting Green Bay Packers, per report

The Packers have an open roster spot and a need for backfield depth after recently waiving third running back Jhurell Pressley.
It's a bit of surprise that Spiller remains available for the taking. He was cut by the Saints last week despite an encouraging offseason and plenty of work with the first-team offense during preseason action.
Spiller was unable to recapture pre-injury form throughout last season, averaging a career-low 3.1 yards per carry following arthroscopic knee surgery.
Going back to a magical 2012 season with the Bills, Spiller's explosive playmaking ability jumped off the game tape as much as any back in the NFL. His rare speed and lateral agility led to an eye-popping 6.0 yards per carry that season.
Slowed by injuries, though, Spiller hasn't been the same since, averaging 4.25 yards on 316 carries over the past three seasons.
If the Packers end up signing Spiller, he will be used as a satellite back to complement Eddie Lacy and James Starks.