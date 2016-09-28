C.J. Spiller signs with Seattle Seahawks

Around the NFL

C.J. Spiller has found a new home in the Pacific Northwest.

The free-agent running back has agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon. Coach Pete Carroll later confirmed the move on a conference call with Jets reporters.

It caps off a stretch that saw the Spiller visit the Jets and Redskins after being released earlier this month by the New Orleans Saints.

The signing makes plenty of sense considering Seattle's banged-up backfield. Second-year runner Thomas Rawls is dealing with a fibula injury while rookie C.J. Prosise, although back at practice, is expected to wear a cast on his injured hand for another three weeks.

With only fifth-rounder Alex Collins and Terrence Magee behind starter Christine Michael, Spiller has a chance to see action sooner than later for the run-happy Seahawks.

The former Bills star gained just 112 yards last season with the Saints. That was a letdown after coach Sean Payton spun loads of pretty poetry about Spiller after inking him to a free-agent deal before the 2015 season. The Saints, though, never found a true role for him, especially with Spiller suffering a handful of injuries.

The 29-year-old runner has never come close to matching his monster season of 2012, but the Seahawks do a good job with their backfield. They obviously see something they like in Spiller, but make no mistake about it: This should be -- and will be -- Michael's backfield in 2016.

