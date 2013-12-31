C.J. Spiller leads list of 2013 fantasy regrets

I'm sorry to all the players I interviewed on NFL Fantasy LIVE this year, because all of them went out and had a horrible fantasy game directly following it. We joked about "The Curse of Smith" but it happened all year long. I specifically want to apologize to Packers fans for the James Jones interview. When I spoke to him, he told me he thought Randall Cobb would have a big game that week. Not only did Jones have a bad fantasy game, but Cobb got hurt and missed two months. There was just one week that the curse didn't happen. I talked to Matt Forte before his game against Dallas in Week 14. I had a big lead in our NFL Experts League playoffs and Matt "Money" Smith was playing him. I figured I had the game in the bag, except Forte had his best fantasy game of the season and I got knocked out of the playoffs. So I guess the curse still happened, but it only happened to me. So I took one for the team right there...