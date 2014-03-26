C.J. Spiller: Jameis Winston disrespected Clemson

Published: Mar 26, 2014 at 05:12 AM

As college football's biggest star, Jameis Winston has every reason to stay above the fray this offseason, but he's immersing himself in the muck instead.

Winston, the defending Heisman winner who is also playing for Florida State's baseball team this spring, recently riled up Clemson fans, tweeting photos of the school's football and baseball stadiums with the caption "Our house," in reference to Florida State's 51-14 win over the Tigers last fall and the Seminoles' weekend series win over the Tigers on the diamond.

Winston later tweeted an apology that was directed at former Clemson players, but the trash talk didn't sit real well with former Clemson star and Bills RB C.J. Spiller, and he's hoping the current Tigers players keep Winston's tweets in mind on Sept. 20, when the two teams meet in Tallahassee.

"It was disrespectful," Spiller told TMZ.com. "But it's all friendly, though. (Our) guys are just going to have to do something about it."

Spiller was able to keep his cool despite Winston's Twitter trolling, and apparently the Florida and Florida State baseball teams could take a lesson from the Bills back on maintaining their composure.

A brawl broke out between the two teams Tuesday night after a collision at first base, and Winston was involved in the incident. It doesn't appear that Winston was one of the main instigators, but a photo did show him being held back as the melee unfolded.

In a rare experience for Winston, he failed to get the last laugh Tuesday, as his Seminoles lost, 4-1, to the Gators, and there was no postgame chatter posted to his Twitter account.

